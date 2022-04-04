Actress Assault Case: Former Top Cop Says There Was Pressure From The Film Industry

AV George, former Inspector General of the Kerala Police in his recent interaction with the leading channel Malayala Manorama opened up about the sensational actress assault case. Laying bare that the accused actor Dileep was arrested based on real evidence, he stated that the attack was assigned to a 'quotation gang'.

He was quoted as saying, "There were no loopholes in the case and we investigated it without giving any special treatment." George further quashed reports claiming that the officers were pressurized by the political parties, but added, "There was definitely some pressure from the film industry, but we know to pay no heed."

Well, in the latest development, the Kerala High Court on Monday granted bail to the fourth accused Vijeesh. Notably, last week, the prime accused Sunil aka Pulsar Suni, was denied bail. In addition to that, the latest reports suggest that the team probing the case is likely to serve a summon notice to Dileep's wife, actress Kavya Madhavan.

The case was registered in February 2017, after a leading Malayalam actress was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car. Her co-star Dileep was arrested after being accused as the key conspirator of the shocking incident.

