Actress Assault Case: Survivor Requests Bar Council To Take Action Against Dileep's Lawyers

The actress assault case survivor reportedly approached Kerala's Bar Council seeking action against Dileep's lawyers, alleging that they were unethically interfering in the trial. In her plea, the actress asserted that the lawyers were making use of illegal and unethical methods from the very beginning of the trial. She also listed out various instances wherein the lawyers were involved in unethical activities as claimed by her. She further alleged that they even pressurized as many as 20 witnesses to turn hostile, calling their move unforgivable and shocking. The survivor further requested the council to take action against the lawyers and conduct an enquiry based on her claims.

Notably, the case was registered in February 2017, after the leading south actress, who predominately works in Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada film industry, was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car. Her co-star Dileep was arrested after being accused as the key conspirator of the shocking incident. Dileep is currently out on bail. As of now, the Kerala High Court has asked the investigation team to wrap all the investigations relating to the case before April 14.

For women in distress or facing harassment, help is available in India at the following helpline numbers: Central Social Welfare Board - Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support center for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647