Actress Mythili Ties The Knot With Sambath Kumar, See Pics

Mythili, the popular Malayalam actress tied the knot with Sambath Kumar, on April 28, Thursday. The couple entered the wedlock in a traditional ceremony which was held at the Guruvayur temple in Kerala, in the presence of family members and close friends. As per the reports, it is a love cum arranged marriage for Mythili and Sambath Kumar, who is an architect by profession.

The actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous in the checked kasavu saree, which was paired with traditional Kerala-style ornaments for the 'thalikettu' ceremony. For the rest of the ceremony which was held at an auditorium in Guruvayoor, Mythili opted for a red-golden mix kanjeevaram saree. which was paired with a red blouse and temple jewellery.

{image-mythili-ties-the-knot-with-Sambath Kumar-1651170127.jpg www.filmibeat.com}

Following the traditional wedding, a reception was held at Kochi for Mythili and Sambath Kumar's friends and colleagues. The Paleri Manikyam actress opted for a red gown with a long trail for a reception. The grand wedding reception was attended by several popular faces of the Malayalam film industry.

Coming to Mythili's acting career, the actress made her debut with the Mammootty-starring Ranjith directorial Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Kadha. The actress, who was born as Brighty Balachandran in Pathanamthitta of Kerala, played the titular character Manikyam in the period drama. She later appeared in several celebrated films including Salt N Pepper, Chattambi Nadu, Njaan, Loham, and others.