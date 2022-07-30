Angamaly Diaries Actor Sarath Chandran Found Dead At 37

Malayalam
actor
Sarath
Chandran
was
found
dead
on
Friday
(July
29)
according
to
the
film
industry
sources.
The
details
regarding
the
cause
of
his
death
are
not
known.
The
funeral
will
reportedly
held
on
Saturday.
Actor
Antony
Varghese
shared
an
image
of
Sarath
Chandran
from
Angamaly
Diaries
on
his
Facebook
account
and
wrote
"RIP
Brother....
😭
#Sarath."
Sarath
is
survived
by
his
parents
who
hails
from
Piravom
and
his
wife
Leela.
Shyam
Chandran
is
his
brother.
Hailing
from
Kochi,
the
37-year-old
actor
previously
worked
in
an
IT
firm.
He
worked
as
a
dubbing
artist
in
films
before
debuting
as
an
actor
with
the
movie
Aneesya.
He
shot
into
prominence
with
his
film
Angamaly
Diaries
and
worked
in
popular
films
like
Koode
and
Oru
Mexican
Aparatha
to
name
a
few.