Aparna Balamurali Replaces Manju Warrier In Kaapa: Read Details Inside

Kaapa,
the
highly
anticipated
project
started
rolling
recently,
and
Manju
Warrier
was
expected
to
play
one
of
the
leads
in
the
film.
But
now,
the
reports
suggest
that
the
lady
superstar
has
backed
out
from
the
project
owing
to
her
busy
schedule.
As
per
the
latest
updates,
National
award-winning
actress
Aparna
Balamurali
has
now
replaced
Manju
Warrier
in
Kaapa.
Initially,
the
multi-starrer
was
supposed
to
start
rolling
in
May
this
year,
and
Manju
was
expected
to
finish
her
portions
in
the
first
schedule
itself.
But
Kaapa
got
delayed
due
to
conflicts
regarding
its
director,
which
made
it
impossible
for
the
lady
superstar
to
shoot
for
the
project,
as
she
got
busy
with
the
shooting
of
AK
62,
the
upcoming
Ajith
Kumar
starrer.
This
has
prompted
Manju
Warrier
to
walk
out
of
the
project,
and
the
makers
have
now
approached
National
award-winner
Aparna
Balamurali
for
the
role.
The
actress
is
reportedly
impressed
with
her
character
in
the
film
and
has
agreed
to
play
the
part.
However,
the
makers
of
Kaapa
are
yet
to
announce
Aparna
Balamurali's
inclusion
in
the
project.