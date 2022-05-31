Asif Ali Meets With An Accident During The Shoot Of The Ranjith Cinema; Suffers Leg Injury

Asif Ali met with an accident during the shooting of his upcoming film, Oru Ranjith Cinema. As per the reports, Asif Ali injured his leg during the climax shoot of the film which was held in Thiruvananthapuram. The actor was immediately taken to the private hospital where he was admitted.

According to the crew members, Asif Ali was filming the climax fight sequence when he met with the accident. The actor and his co-star were shooting a dual scene during which he lost balance and fell. Asif Ali was unable to continue with the shooting after the accident, and he was immediately taken to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

The actor was admitted to the hospital immediately as the accident was an intense one. However, the sources have confirmed that his leg injury is not too serious and he is recovering well. But, the doctors have advised Asif Ali to take bed rest for a few days. In that case, the actor will resume shooting only after a couple of weeks.

The Ranjith Cinema, which is touted to be a romantic thriller, is helmed by newcomer Nishanth Sattu. Asif Ali is playing the protagonist in the film, which features Namitha Pramod as the female lead. The movie features an extensive star cast including Balachandra Menon, Saiju Kurup, Anson Paul, Sunil Sugatha, Santhosh George Kulangara, Balachandran Chullikad, and others.