Bhavana Menon Attends IFFK Inaugural Ceremony; Audience Welcome The Actress With A Huge Applause!

Bhavana Menon, the renowned actress who recently revealed that she is the survivor of the 2017 actress auction case, has been receiving great love and support from both the audiences and industry members. On March 18, Friday, Bhavana attended the inaugural function of IFFK as the chief guest. The audience welcomed the actress with huge applause, and the video is now going viral on social media.

Interestingly, the audience was unaware that Bhavana Menon is the chief guest of the IFFK inaugural function. So, her sudden entry into the crowded auditorium left them totally surprised. The talented actress was extremely overwhelmed with the love and support she received from the viewers.

Watch the video here:

The film industry members and fans expressed their happiness in the warm welcome Bhavana received, by sharing the video of her entry into the IFFK function, on social media. The actress, on the other hand, took to her official Instagram page and shared the video on her story, and expressed how overwhelmed and grateful she is.

To the unversed, Bhavana Menon had revealed that she is the survivor of the 2017 actress assault case in an interview with Barkha Dutt, initiated by We The Women. In her interview, Bhavana had stated that her "dignity was shredded into million pieces". The actress confirmed that she will continue her fight for justice till the end. She has been continuing with the legal fight against actor Dileep, who is the prime accused of the 2017 assault case.

Meanwhile, Bhavana Menon is also making her comeback to Malayalam cinema after a 5-years-long gap, with the romantic comedy Ntikkakoru Premandarnnu. The actress, who is playing the lead role in the movie along with Sharafudheen, recently kickstarted the shooting for the film in Kerala.