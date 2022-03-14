Bheeshma Parvam Box Office 10 Days Worldwide Collections: Mammootty Starrer Enters The 75-Crore-Club!

Bheeshma
Parvam,
the
action
drama
that
features
Mammootty
in
the
lead
role
is
continuing
its
fantastic
run
in
theatres.
The
Amal
Neerad
directorial
has
had
a
second
weekend
that
is
almost
as
tremendous
as
its
opening
weekend,
at
the
box
office.
As
per
the
latest
reports,
Bheeshma
Parvam
has
now
entered
the
75-Crore
club
at
the
worldwide
box
office.
According
to
the
trade
experts,
Mammootty's
action
drama
has
crossed
a
worldwide
gross
collection
of
over
Rs.
6
Crore
on
its
second
weekend
at
the
box
office.
Bheeshma
Parvam
had
released
in
more
overseas
centers
last
weekend,
and
this
had
immensely
contributed
towards
its
worldwide
gross
collection.
When
it
comes
to
the
Kerala
box
office,
the
action
drama,
has
crossed
the
40-Crore
mark.
In
that
case,
it
is
clear
that
Bheeshma
Parvam
will
enter
the
100-Crore
club
of
Malayalam
cinema
mostly
in
another
week.
It
is
also
confirmed
that
the
Amal
Neerad
directorial
will
emerge
as
the
all-time
highest-grossing
film
in
the
career
of
its
leading
man,
Mammootty.
Even
though
there
was
a
huge
pre-release
hype
surrounding
Bheeshma
Parvam,
a
box
office
success
of
this
level
was
totally
unexpected.