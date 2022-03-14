Bheeshma Parvam Box Office 10 Days Worldwide Collections: Mammootty Starrer Enters The 75-Crore-Club!

Bheeshma Parvam, the action drama that features Mammootty in the lead role is continuing its fantastic run in theatres. The Amal Neerad directorial has had a second weekend that is almost as tremendous as its opening weekend, at the box office. As per the latest reports, Bheeshma Parvam has now entered the 75-Crore club at the worldwide box office.

According to the trade experts, Mammootty's action drama has crossed a worldwide gross collection of over Rs. 6 Crore on its second weekend at the box office. Bheeshma Parvam had released in more overseas centers last weekend, and this had immensely contributed towards its worldwide gross collection. When it comes to the Kerala box office, the action drama, has crossed the 40-Crore mark.

In that case, it is clear that Bheeshma Parvam will enter the 100-Crore club of Malayalam cinema mostly in another week. It is also confirmed that the Amal Neerad directorial will emerge as the all-time highest-grossing film in the career of its leading man, Mammootty. Even though there was a huge pre-release hype surrounding Bheeshma Parvam, a box office success of this level was totally unexpected.