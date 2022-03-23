Bheeshma Parvam Box Office 18 Days Worldwide Collections: The Mammootty-Starrer Crosses 90-Crore Mark!

Bheeshma Parvam, the Mammootty starrer that hit the theatres on March 3, 2022, is continuing its fantastic performance at the box office. When it entered the third week of its release, the Amal Neerad directorial has emerged as the 3rd all-time highest-grossing Malayalam film. Now, Bheeshma Parvam has crossed the prestigious 90-Crore mark at the worldwide box office.

According to the latest reports from the trade experts, the Mammootty starrer has made a total gross collection of Rs. 92.13 Crore from the worldwide box office, within the first 18 days of its release. This is unarguably a massive achievement for the Mammootty starrer, which is made with a budget of around Rs. 15 Crore.

Read Bheeshma Parvam box office 18 days worldwide collection breakdown here:

Kerala gross: Rs. 49.13 Crore

Karnataka gross: Rs. 3.71 Crore

Tamil Nadu gross: Rs. 1.36 Crore

Rest Of India gross: Rs. 1.73 Crore

UAE-GCC gross: Rs. 32.6 Crore

North America gross: Rs. 2.5 Crore

Rest Of World gross: Rs. 1.1 Crore

Total: Rs. 92.13 Crore

Bheeshma Parvam Making Video: Mammootty Yet Again Proves That Age Is Just A Number!

While considering this report, it is sure that Bheeshma Parvam is going to enter the mighty 100-Crore club of the Malayalam film industry, within it completes 25 days in the theatres. In that case, the Amal Neerad directorial will also officially emerge as the biggest hit in the career of its leading man Mammootty. The movie, which is currently in the 3rd position in the list of all-time highest-grossing Malayalam films, has recently passed the lifetime collections made by Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup.

Bheeshma Parvam Box Office 10 Days Worldwide Collections: Mammootty Starrer Enters The 75-Crore-Club!

When it comes to the Kerala box office, Bheeshma Parvam has already emerged as the second all-time highest grosser beating Mohanlal's Pulimurugan. The Amal Neerad directorial covered the lifetime collection of Pulimurugan within the first 18 days of its release. Lucifer, the Mohanlal starrer directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran is still in the No.1 position.