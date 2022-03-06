Bheeshma Parvam Box Office 3 Days Collections: The Mammootty Starrer Is Unstoppable!

Bheeshma
Parvam,
the
Mammootty-starring
action
drama
has
been
enjoying
a
fantastic
run
at
the
box
office.
On
its
3rd
day
of
release,
Bheeshma
Parvam
witnessed
a
massive
rise
in
collections,
thanks
to
the
increasing
number
of
shows
and
fantastic
audience
rush.
The
Amal
Neerad
directorial
is
now
all
set
to
emerge
as
the
biggest
weekend
opener
of
Mammootty's
career.
According
to
the
trade
experts,
Bheeshma
Parvam
has
made
a
total
gross
collection
of
over
Rs.
6
Crore
on
Day
3,
from
the
Kerala
box
office
alone.
The
Mammootty
starrer
witnessed
a
massive
jump
on
the
third
day
of
its
release,
thanks
to
all
the
fantastic
reviews
and
word-of-mouth
publicity.
The
analysts
suggest
that
Bheeshma
Parvam
has
made
the
biggest
non-release
day
collection
for
a
Malayalam
film
in
history
so
far,
on
its
third
day.
If
Bheeshma
Parvam
has
had
a
worldwide
release
on
March
3,
Thursday,
the
Mammootty
starrer
would
have
definitely
emerged
as
the
biggest
box
office
opener
of
the
Malayalam
film
industry.
However,
the
Amal
Neerad
directorial
successfully
earned
the
3rd
position
along
the
all-time
highest
openings
for
a
Malayalam
film
at
the
worldwide
box
office,
even
without
a
full-fledged
overseas
release.