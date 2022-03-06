Bheeshma Parvam Box Office 3 Days Collections: The Mammootty Starrer Is Unstoppable!

Bheeshma Parvam, the Mammootty-starring action drama has been enjoying a fantastic run at the box office. On its 3rd day of release, Bheeshma Parvam witnessed a massive rise in collections, thanks to the increasing number of shows and fantastic audience rush. The Amal Neerad directorial is now all set to emerge as the biggest weekend opener of Mammootty's career.

According to the trade experts, Bheeshma Parvam has made a total gross collection of over Rs. 6 Crore on Day 3, from the Kerala box office alone. The Mammootty starrer witnessed a massive jump on the third day of its release, thanks to all the fantastic reviews and word-of-mouth publicity. The analysts suggest that Bheeshma Parvam has made the biggest non-release day collection for a Malayalam film in history so far, on its third day.

If Bheeshma Parvam has had a worldwide release on March 3, Thursday, the Mammootty starrer would have definitely emerged as the biggest box office opener of the Malayalam film industry. However, the Amal Neerad directorial successfully earned the 3rd position along the all-time highest openings for a Malayalam film at the worldwide box office, even without a full-fledged overseas release.