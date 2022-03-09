Bheeshma Parvam Box Office 6 Days Collections: Mammootty Starrer Becomes The Highest Grosser Of 2022 In KBO

Bheeshma Parvam, the action drama that features Mammootty in the lead role, is continuing its dream run at the box office. When it completed the first 6 days of release, Bheeshma Parvam has emerged as the highest grosser of 2022 in the Kerala box office. The Amal Neerad directorial is all set to break some more records with its first week collections now.

According to the latest updates from the trade experts, Bheeshma Parvam has crossed the 30-Crore mark at the Kerala box office within the first 6 days of its release. The Mammootty starrer has made a total gross collection of Rs. 31.42 Crore when it completed 6 days at the Kerala box office. On day 6, which was Tuesday, the Amal Neerad directorial made a gross collection of Rs. 2.61 Crore.

The trade experts suggest that Bheeshma Parvam is now all set to cross the lifetime collections of Hridayam, the Pranav Mohanlal starrer directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, within its first week in the box office. So, it has been confirmed that the Mammootty starrer will emerge as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2022 so far, even at the worldwide box office.

Thus, Bheeshma Parvam has also emerged as the third Mammootty film to enter the glorious 50-Crore club of the Malayalam film industry. If things proceed at the same rate, the Amal Neerad directorial also has the chance to enter the 100-Crore club of the industry. In that case, Bheeshma Parvam might earn a position in the list of Top 3 all-time highest-grossing Malayalam films in history.

As reported earlier, Bheeshma Parvam is all set to release in the pending overseas centers on March 10, Thursday. The worldwide box office collections of the Mammootty starrer is expected to witness a massive increase in the upcoming days, especially the next weekend, due to the same.