Bheeshma Parvam Box Office Day 1 Worldwide Collections: The Mammootty Starrer Breaks Multiple Records!

Bheeshma Parvam, the Mammootty starrer which hit the theatres on March 3, Thursday, has been receiving positive reviews from both the audiences and critics. As per the reports, Bheeshma Parvam is also performing exceeding well at the box office and has emerged as Mammootty's biggest opening to date. The Amal Neerad directorial has reportedly broken the record set by Odiyan, the Mohanlal starrer.

Yes, you read it right. According to the updates from the Kerala Film Distributors Association, Bheeshma Parvam has now set an all-time record by surpassing the opening day collection of Mohanlal's Odiyan. If the reports are to be believed, the Mammootty starrer has made a total gross collection of around Rs. 7.5 Crore from the Kerala box office, on its release day.

If things proceed at the same rate, Bheeshma Parvam has all the chances to create some new records with its opening weekend collections as well. The trade experts suggest that the movie has made a massive opening in the Rest Of India and Overseas box offices as well. So, it is also confirmed that the Amal Neerad directorial is has made an earth-shattering opening at the worldwide box office as well. A detailed box office collection breakdown of Bheeshma Parvam is expected to be revealed very soon.

The Mammootty starrer, which hit the theatres as the megastar's first release of the year, has had a massive number of extra shows on its release date, thanks to the positive reviews. Bheeshma Parvam has had a massive release in Kerala by hitting more than 400 plus screens across the state. The 100 percent occupancy and the massive pre-release hype have definitely worked in favour of the Amal Neerad directorial. The trade analysts suggest that Bheeshma Parvam is expected to emerge as the biggest box office success in Mammootty's career.