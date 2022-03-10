Bheeshma Parvam Box Office First Week Collections: The Mammootty Starrer Continues Its Dream Run!

Bheeshma Parvam, the Mammootty starrer directed by Amal Neerad has already emerged as the biggest box office success of 2022, so far. The action drama has been receiving exceptional reviews from both the audiences and critics. As per the latest updates, Bheeshma Parvam is continuing its dream run at the box office, when it completed the first week of its release.

The trade experts suggest that the Mammootty starrer has made a total gross collection of over Rs. 2.5 Crore from the Kerala box office alone. It is a decent box office figure considering it was a mid-week working day. If the reports are to be believed, Bheeshma Parvam has already crossed the 60-Crore mark at the worldwide box office.

As reported earlier, Bheeshma Parvam is getting released in some of the most prominent overseas centers today (March 10, Thursday). In that case, the worldwide box office collection of the Mammootty starrer might witness a massive rise in the upcoming weekend. If things proceed at the same rate, the Amal Neerad directorial will definitely cross the prestigious 100-Crore mark at the worldwide box office, in another week.

Bheeshma Parvam had made a massive opening at the box office on its release day and had earned 3rd spot in the list of Top 3 all-time highest-grossing films. Later, the Mammootty starrer broke the record set by Lucifer, the 2019-released Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran movie, by earning the all-time highest opening weekend collection.

The action drama made a gross collection of over Rs. 7 Crore on its first Sunday, which is the highest non-release day collection ever made by a Malayalam film in history. While considering the massive audience rush and increase in both the domestic and overseas releasing centers, Bheeshma Parvam has all the chances to emerge as the biggest success of Mammootty's acting career.