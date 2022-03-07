Bheeshma Parvam Box Office First Weekend Collections: Mammootty Starrer Beats Lucifer, Sets History!

Bheeshma Parvam, the Mammootty starrer that hit the screens on March 3, Thursday, is performing exceedingly well at the box office. The movie, which is directed by Amal Neerad has now set a new history by making the biggest first-weekend box office collection in history. Bheeshma Parvam has reportedly beaten Lucifer, the Mohanlal starrer with its first-weekend box office collection.

Yes, you read it right. As per the latest updates, Bheeshma Parvam crossed the collection record set by Mohanlal's Lucifer within the first weekend (4 days) of its release. Lucifer, which marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran, had held the record of making the biggest first-weekend opening in the industry, for over 3 years. However, the Mammootty starrer has now emerged as the all-time biggest first-weekend opener of Malayalam cinema.

Bheeshma Parvam has made a total gross collection of over Rs. 20 Crore from the Kerala box office alone, within its first weekend. According to the trade experts, the Mammootty is now all set to enter the glorious 50-Crore club of Malayalam cinema. In that case, the Amal Neerad directorial will surely make the fastest entry to the 50-Crore club of the Malayalam film industry.

Interestingly, Bheeshma Parvam has made a total gross collection of over Rs. 7 Crore from the Kerala box office alone, on its first Sunday (March 6, 2022). The Mammootty starrer thus made the biggest single-day collection for a Malayalam film on a non-release day. The action-drama is performing exceedingly well in all regions, including Kerala, the rest of India, and UAE-GCC box offices.

Bheeshma Parvam marked Mammootty's third collaboration with director Amal Neerad after the highly celebrated Big B and delayed Bilal. The movie, which is an action-drama that is set in the late 1980s of Kochi, has totally impressed both the audiences and critics. If things follow at the same rate, Bheeshma Parvam will definitely enter the 100-Crore club of Malayalam cinema in a few days.