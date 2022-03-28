Bheeshma Parvam OTT Release Date And Time On Disney+ Hotstar, Read Details Here

Bheeshma Parvam, the Mammootty-starrer is running successfully in theatres. The gangster drama graced the cinemas on March 3 and received a highly positive response from one and all, thanks to the acting chops of Mammootty, Soubin Shahir and Shine Tom Chacko, screenplay, story, dialogues, action sequences, production value, the making of 80's timeline, climax, background score and other technicalities.

Well, after completing a month of its grand release, the film is all set to stream online. Yes, you read that right!

Bheeshma Parvam will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on April 1. Though an official confirmation is awaited with respect to the streaming time of the entertainer, rumour has it that the film will be made available from 12 am. Confirming the streaming date, Disney+ Hotstar's latest tweet read, "അപ്പൊ ഏപ്രിൽ 1ന് തന്നെ കാണുകയല്ലേ... #BheeshmaParvam streaming from April 1 on #DisneyPlusHotstar #BheeshmaParvamOnHotstar @mammukka @disneyplushsmal @disneyplushs @bheeshmamovie." (So watching it on April 1 right? #BheeshmaParvam streaming from April 1 on Disney+ Hotstar)

Recently, a special trailer of the film was also released on the popular platform. The supporting cast of Bheeshma Parvam comprises of actor Sreenath Bhasi, Nadhiya Moidu, Farhaan Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, Jinu Joseph, Nedumudi Venu, Anagha, Lena, Srindaa, Anasuya Bharadwaj and others. Directed by Amal Neerad, the film is co-written by Devadath Shaji.

Upon its release in theatres, the film crossed Rs 50 Crore within four days proving its box office might. In the revenge drama, Mammootty plays a character named Michael who is a gangster-turned-marine exporter, who goes through unfortunate events in his life that leads to him revisiting his gripping past.