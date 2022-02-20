Bheeshma Parvam: Parudeesa Song Video From The Mammootty Starrer Wins Internet!

The much-awaited 'Parudeesa' song video from the upcoming Mammootty starrer Bheeshma Parvam is finally out. The cast and crew members revealed the 'Parudeesa' song video through their respective social media pages, on Saturday. The interesting song video, that features Sreenath Bhasi, Soubin Shahir, Srindaa, and others are now winning the internet.

The peppy number, which is composed by Sushin Shyam, is sung by actor Sreenath Bhasi himself. Vinayak Sasikumar has penned the lyrics for 'Parudeesa' which portrays a celebration in the backdrop of Kochi's first music band, 13 AD. Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi's dance and the colourful visualisation are the biggest highlights of the song.

Watch 'Parudeesa' song video here:

Coming to Bheeshma Parvam, the gangster thriller that features Mammootty in the lead role, is gearing up for its grand release on March 3, 2022. The makers officially kickstarted the promotional activities of the film in December 2021, with the release of the character posters. The Bheeshma Parvam teaser, which was released a few days back, had totally impressed the audiences and gone viral.

As reported earlier, Mammootty is playing the central character Michael in the Amal Neerad directorial. Bheeshma Parvam reportedly revolves around the life of Michael, who was a dreaded gangster in the 1980s. Soubin Shahir is playing the role of Ajas in the movie, while Sreenath Bhasi appears as Ami. Srindaa and Anagha play the roles of Rasiya and Rachel, the love interests of Ajas and Ami, respectively.

The Mammootty starrer features a stellar star cast including senior actress Nadia Moidu, Telugu actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, Lena, Shine Tom Chacko, Maala Parvathy, and so on in the other pivotal roles. Sushin Shyam has composed the songs and original score for the project. Anend C Chandran is the director of photography. Bheeshma Parvam is bankrolled by director Amal Neerad himself, under the banner Amal Neerad Productions.