Bheeshma Parvam Pre-Release Business: Here's How Much The Mammootty Starrer Has Earned!

Bheeshma Parvam, the gangster drama that features Mammootty in the lead role, is all set to get a grand theatrical release on March 3, 2022. The project, which is helmed by Amal Neerad, has unarguably created a massive hype around it right from the announcement. As per the reports, Bheeshma Parvam has done an exceptional pre-release business and has already entered the profit zone.

According to the latest reports from the trade experts, the satellite rights of the Mammootty starrer have been bagged by Asianet for Rs. 10 Crore. The overseas rights of Bheeshma Parvam have been sold for Rs. 8 Crore. Thus, the gangster drama, which is made with a budget of around Rs. 15 Crore, has already done a business of Rs. 18 Crore.

The trade experts are expecting Bheeshma Parvam to get a record-breaking opening at the box office on its release day. They also believe that the Amal Neerad directorial has all the chances to emerge as the highest-grossing film in the career of its leading man Mammootty. If action drama receives positive reviews from both the audiences and critics, it is definitely going to emerge as one of the biggest commercial successes in the megastar's career.