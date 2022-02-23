Bheeshma Parvam Pre-Release Business: Here's How Much The Mammootty Starrer Has Earned!

Bheeshma
Parvam,
the
gangster
drama
that
features
Mammootty
in
the
lead
role,
is
all
set
to
get
a
grand
theatrical
release
on
March
3,
2022.
The
project,
which
is
helmed
by
Amal
Neerad,
has
unarguably
created
a
massive
hype
around
it
right
from
the
announcement.
As
per
the
reports,
Bheeshma
Parvam
has
done
an
exceptional
pre-release
business
and
has
already
entered
the
profit
zone.
According
to
the
latest
reports
from
the
trade
experts,
the
satellite
rights
of
the
Mammootty
starrer
have
been
bagged
by
Asianet
for
Rs.
10
Crore.
The
overseas
rights
of
Bheeshma
Parvam
have
been
sold
for
Rs.
8
Crore.
Thus,
the
gangster
drama,
which
is
made
with
a
budget
of
around
Rs.
15
Crore,
has
already
done
a
business
of
Rs.
18
Crore.
The
trade
experts
are
expecting
Bheeshma
Parvam
to
get
a
record-breaking
opening
at
the
box
office
on
its
release
day.
They
also
believe
that
the
Amal
Neerad
directorial
has
all
the
chances
to
emerge
as
the
highest-grossing
film
in
the
career
of
its
leading
man
Mammootty.
If
action
drama
receives
positive
reviews
from
both
the
audiences
and
critics,
it
is
definitely
going
to
emerge
as
one
of
the
biggest
commercial
successes
in
the
megastar's
career.