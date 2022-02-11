Bheeshma Parvam Teaser: Mammootty Sets Social Media On Fire With His Fantastic Screen Presence!

The
highly
anticipated
Bheeshma
Parvam
teaser
is
finally
out.
The
promising
teaser
of
the
Mammootty
starrer
was
revealed
by
the
cast
and
crew
members
of
the
project
and
popular
actor
Dulquer
Salmaan,
through
their
official
social
media
handles
at
6
PM
today
(Feb
11,
2022).
Mammootty
is
now
setting
social
media
on
fire
with
his
fantastic
screen
presence
in
the
Bheeshma
Parvam
teaser.
The
1.20
minutes
long
official
tease
of
the
Amal
Neerad
directorial
introduces
us
to
Michael,
the
central
character
played
by
Mammootty.
From
the
teaser,
it
is
evident
that
Michael,
who
is
now
an
aged
man
living
a
normal
life,
had
an
eventful
past
which
he
left
in
Mumbai.
Bheeshma
Parvam
teaser
opens
with
the
dialogue
of
Mammootty,
who
says
that
he
had
disposed
of
the
case
already,
referring
to
some
incident
that
happened
in
his
past.
Next,
the
character
played
by
talented
actor
Sudev
Nair
says
that
he
doesn't
have
to
come
there
just
for
revenge.
Next,
a
character
is
seen
describing
Michael,
and
Mammootty
makes
his
super
stylish
entry
to
the
screen.