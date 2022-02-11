Bheeshma Parvam Teaser: Mammootty Sets Social Media On Fire With His Fantastic Screen Presence!

The highly anticipated Bheeshma Parvam teaser is finally out. The promising teaser of the Mammootty starrer was revealed by the cast and crew members of the project and popular actor Dulquer Salmaan, through their official social media handles at 6 PM today (Feb 11, 2022). Mammootty is now setting social media on fire with his fantastic screen presence in the Bheeshma Parvam teaser.

The 1.20 minutes long official tease of the Amal Neerad directorial introduces us to Michael, the central character played by Mammootty. From the teaser, it is evident that Michael, who is now an aged man living a normal life, had an eventful past which he left in Mumbai.

Bheeshma Parvam teaser opens with the dialogue of Mammootty, who says that he had disposed of the case already, referring to some incident that happened in his past. Next, the character played by talented actor Sudev Nair says that he doesn't have to come there just for revenge. Next, a character is seen describing Michael, and Mammootty makes his super stylish entry to the screen.

Watch Bheeshma Parvam teaser here: