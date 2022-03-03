Bheeshma Parvam Twitter Review: Did Mammootty-Amal Neerad's Film Impress The Audience?

Bheeshma
Parvam,
the
highly
anticipated
Mammootty
starrer
has
finally
hit
the
theatres
today.
The
Amal
Neerad
directorial
has
been
released
as
Mammootty's
first
theatrical
release
of
the
year.
Both
the
fans
of
the
megastar
and
Malayalam
cinema
audiences
are
equally
excited
for
Bheeshma
Parvam,
which
marked
the
third
collaboration
of
the
actor-director
duo.
As
reported
earlier,
Mammootty
is
playing
the
central
character
Michael,
an
aging
man
with
a
troublesome
past
in
Bheeshma
Parvam.
In
a
recent
interview,
the
megastar
had
spilled
beans
about
the
Amal
Neerad
directorial
and
his
character
in
it.
According
to
Mammootty,
his
character
Michael
is
not
a
mafia
leader
but
is
the
head
of
a
family.
Bheeshma
Parvam
features
an
extensive
star
cast
including
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
Nadia
Moidu,
Anasuya
Bharadwaj,
Shine
Tom
Chacko,
Lena,
Farhaan
Faasil,
Sudev
Nair,
Srindaa,
Anagha,
Veena
Nandakumar,
and
others
in
the
pivotal
roles.
Sushin
Shyam
has
composed
the
songs
and
original
score.
Anend
C
Chandran
is
the
director
of
photography.
The
Mammootty
starrer
is
bankrolled
by
Amal
Neerad
and
Anwar
Rasheed,
under
the
banners
Amal
Neerad
Productions
and
Anwar
Rasheed
Entertainments.