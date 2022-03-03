Bheeshma Parvam Twitter Review: Did Mammootty-Amal Neerad's Film Impress The Audience?

Bheeshma Parvam, the highly anticipated Mammootty starrer has finally hit the theatres today. The Amal Neerad directorial has been released as Mammootty's first theatrical release of the year. Both the fans of the megastar and Malayalam cinema audiences are equally excited for Bheeshma Parvam, which marked the third collaboration of the actor-director duo.

As reported earlier, Mammootty is playing the central character Michael, an aging man with a troublesome past in Bheeshma Parvam. In a recent interview, the megastar had spilled beans about the Amal Neerad directorial and his character in it. According to Mammootty, his character Michael is not a mafia leader but is the head of a family.

Bheeshma Parvam features an extensive star cast including Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Nadia Moidu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Shine Tom Chacko, Lena, Farhaan Faasil, Sudev Nair, Srindaa, Anagha, Veena Nandakumar, and others in the pivotal roles. Sushin Shyam has composed the songs and original score. Anend C Chandran is the director of photography. The Mammootty starrer is bankrolled by Amal Neerad and Anwar Rasheed, under the banners Amal Neerad Productions and Anwar Rasheed Entertainments.