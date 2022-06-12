Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 Elimination: Kutty Akhil Is Evicted From The Mohanlal Show

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
4,
the
highly
popular
reality
show
has
had
yet
another
elimination.
As
per
the
latest
reports,
popular
contestant
Kutty
Akhil
has
been
evicted
from
the
Mohanlal
show
this
week.
This
is
the
first
proper
elimination
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
4
after
many
weeks
of
chaos
and
dramatic
events.
As
per
the
latest
reports,
Kutty
Akhil
was
eliminated
from
the
Mohanlal
show
after
receiving
the
least
number
of
votes
among
the
nominated
contestants
last
week.
Akhil,
who
was
initially
considered
one
of
the
strongest
contestants
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
4,
had
made
a
solid
fan
following
for
himself
with
his
humour
sense
and
sensibility.
He
had
even
won
the
captaincy
task
three
times.
Kutty
Akhil
has
now
bid
goodbye
to
the
Mohanlal
show
despite
being
selected
as
the
captain
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
4
house
for
the
third
time.
Thus,
he
has
emerged
as
the
second
contestant
after
Suchitra
to
get
eliminated
from
the
show
while
serving
as
the
house
captain.
The
fans
of
Akhil
and
neutral
audiences
feel
that
he
got
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
4
despite
being
a
deserving
contestant,
due
to
the
vote-splitting
practice
of
certain
fan
groups.