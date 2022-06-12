Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 Elimination: Kutty Akhil Is Evicted From The Mohanlal Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 4, the highly popular reality show has had yet another elimination. As per the latest reports, popular contestant Kutty Akhil has been evicted from the Mohanlal show this week. This is the first proper elimination of Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 after many weeks of chaos and dramatic events.

As per the latest reports, Kutty Akhil was eliminated from the Mohanlal show after receiving the least number of votes among the nominated contestants last week. Akhil, who was initially considered one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4, had made a solid fan following for himself with his humour sense and sensibility. He had even won the captaincy task three times.

Kutty Akhil has now bid goodbye to the Mohanlal show despite being selected as the captain of Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 house for the third time. Thus, he has emerged as the second contestant after Suchitra to get eliminated from the show while serving as the house captain. The fans of Akhil and neutral audiences feel that he got eliminated from Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 despite being a deserving contestant, due to the vote-splitting practice of certain fan groups.