    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 Elimination: Ronson Vincent & Dhanya Mary Varghese Evicted From The Show

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss Malayalam 4, the most popular reality show in the Malayalam television industry has had yet another elimination. As per the latest updates, Ronson Vincent and Dhanya Mary Varghese are eliminated from the Mohanlal show. Thus, Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 has also got its Top 5 contestants of the season.

      According to the latest updates, Ronson Vincent and Dhanya Mary Varghese have been evicted from the show after they received the least number of votes in last week's voting results. The double-elimination has come out as a big shock for the audiences, who were expecting only one contestant to leave the Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 house this weekend.

      Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 Elimination: Ronson Vincent & Dhanya Mary Varghese Evicted From The Show

      To the unversed, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 is now entering its final week, with only five contestants left inside the house. Bleslee, Dilsha Prasannan, Sooraj Thelakkad, Lakshmi Priya, are the contestants who are still in the show.

      Comments
      Story first published: Sunday, June 26, 2022, 7:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 26, 2022
      IIFA Banner
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X