Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 Elimination: Ronson Vincent & Dhanya Mary Varghese Evicted From The Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 4, the most popular reality show in the Malayalam television industry has had yet another elimination. As per the latest updates, Ronson Vincent and Dhanya Mary Varghese are eliminated from the Mohanlal show. Thus, Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 has also got its Top 5 contestants of the season.

According to the latest updates, Ronson Vincent and Dhanya Mary Varghese have been evicted from the show after they received the least number of votes in last week's voting results. The double-elimination has come out as a big shock for the audiences, who were expecting only one contestant to leave the Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 house this weekend.

To the unversed, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 is now entering its final week, with only five contestants left inside the house. Bleslee, Dilsha Prasannan, Sooraj Thelakkad, Lakshmi Priya, are the contestants who are still in the show.