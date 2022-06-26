Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 Elimination: Ronson Vincent & Dhanya Mary Varghese Evicted From The Show

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
4,
the
most
popular
reality
show
in
the
Malayalam
television
industry
has
had
yet
another
elimination.
As
per
the
latest
updates,
According
to
the
latest
updates,
Ronson
Vincent
and
Dhanya
Mary
Varghese
have
been
evicted
from
the
show
after
they
received
the
least
number
of
votes
in
last
week's
voting
results.
The
double-elimination
has
come
out
as
a
big
shock
for
the
audiences,
who
were
expecting
only
one
contestant
to
leave
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
4
house
this
weekend.
To
the
unversed,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
4
is
now
entering
its
final
week,
with
only
five
contestants
left
inside
the
house.
Bleslee,
Dilsha
Prasannan,
Sooraj
Thelakkad,
Lakshmi
Priya,
are
the
contestants
who
are
still
in
the
show.