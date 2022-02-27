Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 First Promo Is Out: The Show To Premiere In March?

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam,
the
most
popular
reality
show
in
Malayalam
television
history,
is
all
set
to
be
back
with
its
season
4.
The
makers
recently
dropped
the
first
promo
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
4
on
social
media,
to
the
much
excitement
of
the
loyal
followers
of
the
show.
From
the
first
promo,
it
is
confirmed
that
the
production
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
4
has
already
begun,
and
the
show
the
grand
premiere
of
the
show
might
happen
very
soon.
Along
with
the
first
promo,
the
makers
have
unveiled
the
logo
of
this
season,
which
looks
unique
and
attractive.
However,
the
popular
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
theme
music
is
not
a
part
of
the
first
promo.
The
sources
close
to
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
4
suggest
that
the
theme
music
of
the
show
might
undergo
a
major
change
this
season,
as
the
makers
are
planning
for
a
complete
upgrade.
More
details
will
be
revealed
with
the
upcoming
promos
of
the
show,
which
was
expected
to
be
out
in
a
couple
of
days.