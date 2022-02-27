Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 First Promo Is Out: The Show To Premiere In March?

Bigg Boss Malayalam, the most popular reality show in Malayalam television history, is all set to be back with its season 4. The makers recently dropped the first promo of Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 on social media, to the much excitement of the loyal followers of the show.

From the first promo, it is confirmed that the production of Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 has already begun, and the show the grand premiere of the show might happen very soon. Along with the first promo, the makers have unveiled the logo of this season, which looks unique and attractive. However, the popular Bigg Boss Malayalam theme music is not a part of the first promo.

The sources close to Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 suggest that the theme music of the show might undergo a major change this season, as the makers are planning for a complete upgrade. More details will be revealed with the upcoming promos of the show, which was expected to be out in a couple of days.