Bigg Boss Malayalam 4: Kamal Haasan Joins Mohanlal, Promotes Vikram In The Show

Kamal
Haasan
joined
Mohanlal
on
the
popular
show
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
4,
on
Saturday
(May
28,
2022)
episode.
The
veteran
actor
came
on
the
show
to
promote
his
highly
anticipated
film
Vikram,
which
is
all
set
to
hit
the
theatres
on
June
3,
Friday.
Kamal
Haasan
and
Mohanlal's
collaboration
for
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
4
left
both
their
fans
and
movie
buffs,
supremely
excited.
The
Vikram
actor
looked
dapper
in
the
blue
blazer,
which
is
paired
with
a
white
shirt
and
denim
pants.
The
complete
actor,
on
the
other
hand,
looked
dashing
in
his
traditional
navy
blue
outfit.
Mohanlal
and
Kamal
Haasan
had
a
fun
time
together
in
the
show
and
the
Ulaganayagan
interacted
with
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
4
contestants.
Vikram,
which
is
unarguably
one
of
the
most-hyped
Tamil
films
of
recent
times,
marks
Kamal
Haasan's
first
collaboration
with
the
young
filmmaker
Lokesh
Kanagaraj.
The
movie,
which
is
touted
to
be
an
out-and-out
action
thriller,
marks
the
National
award-winning
actor's
comeback
to
the
film
industry
after
a
long
gap
of
over
4
years.
The
Kamal
Haasan
starrer
also
features
the
celebrated
actors
Vijay
Sethupathi
and
Fahadh
Faasil
in
pivotal
roles.
Sethupathi
is
reportedly
playing
the
lead
antagonist
in
Vikram,
while
Fahadh
is
said
to
be
playing
a
grey-shaded
character.
Suriya,
the
celebrated
actor,
is
making
a
special
cameo
appearance
in
the
film.