Bigg Boss Malayalam 4: Kamal Haasan Joins Mohanlal, Promotes Vikram In The Show

Kamal Haasan joined Mohanlal on the popular show Bigg Boss Malayalam 4, on Saturday (May 28, 2022) episode. The veteran actor came on the show to promote his highly anticipated film Vikram, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 3, Friday. Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal's collaboration for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 left both their fans and movie buffs, supremely excited.

The Vikram actor looked dapper in the blue blazer, which is paired with a white shirt and denim pants. The complete actor, on the other hand, looked dashing in his traditional navy blue outfit. Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan had a fun time together in the show and the Ulaganayagan interacted with the Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 contestants.

Vikram, which is unarguably one of the most-hyped Tamil films of recent times, marks Kamal Haasan's first collaboration with the young filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie, which is touted to be an out-and-out action thriller, marks the National award-winning actor's comeback to the film industry after a long gap of over 4 years.

The Kamal Haasan starrer also features the celebrated actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Sethupathi is reportedly playing the lead antagonist in Vikram, while Fahadh is said to be playing a grey-shaded character. Suriya, the celebrated actor, is making a special cameo appearance in the film.