Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 Winner: Dilsha Prasannan Takes Home The Trophy

Bigg Boss Malayalam 4, the celebrated reality show had its grand finale on July 3, Sunday. Dilsha Prasannan, the popular contestant emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 and took home the trophy. Thus, Dilsha Prasannan has also emerged as the first-ever female contestant to win the Mohanlal show.

In the grand finale which was held on Sunday, the actress-dancer lifted the Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 trophy and took home a cash prize worth Rs. 50 Lakh. Young musician Muhammed Diligent Blesslee and social media influencer Riyas Salim emerged as the first and second runners-up of the Mohanlal show.

Dilsha Prasannan has secured around 39 percent of the vote share, among the six contestants who entered the Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 finale. The winner expressed her gratitude to the viewers of the show after she received the trophy of this season from host Mohanlal. Dilsha, who was the first confirmed finalist, revealed that she always wanted to complete 100 days in the show, but was not sure if she would be able to achieve that.