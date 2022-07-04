Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 Winner: Dilsha Prasannan Takes Home The Trophy

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
4,
the
celebrated
reality
show
had
its
grand
finale
on
July
3,
Sunday.
Dilsha
Prasannan,
the
popular
contestant
emerged
as
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
4
and
took
home
the
trophy.
Thus,
Dilsha
Prasannan
has
also
emerged
as
the
first-ever
female
contestant
to
win
the
Mohanlal
show.
In
the
grand
finale
which
was
held
on
Sunday,
the
actress-dancer
lifted
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
4
trophy
and
took
home
a
cash
prize
worth
Rs.
50
Lakh.
Young
musician
Muhammed
Diligent
Blesslee
and
social
media
influencer
Riyas
Salim
emerged
as
the
first
and
second
runners-up
of
the
Mohanlal
show.
Dilsha
Prasannan
has
secured
around
39
percent
of
the
vote
share,
among
the
six
contestants
who
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
4
finale.
The
winner
expressed
her
gratitude
to
the
viewers
of
the
show
after
she
received
the
trophy
of
this
season
from
host
Mohanlal.
Dilsha,
who
was
the
first
confirmed
finalist,
revealed
that
she
always
wanted
to
complete
100
days
in
the
show,
but
was
not
sure
if
she
would
be
able
to
achieve
that.