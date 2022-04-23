Bigg Boss Malayalam: Manikandan Opts Out Due To A Health Issue

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss Malayalam has hit top gear as the tensions are flaring high following the recent verbal confrontation involving Dr. Robin and Lakshmi Priya. Now, in an interesting turn of events, Manikandan has opted out of the Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 house due to health related complications.

Manikandan, a wildcard entrant in the Bigg Boss Malayalam house has opted out due to a health issue. He only entered the house very recently and incidentally, he had to make his way out due to unforeseen circumstances. The nature of the medical complication is yet to be revealed and more details in this regard are expected to emerge in the due course.

Manikandan is a teacher by profession and he is the 18th contestant in the Bigg Boss Malayalam house. He is also the first wildcard entrant to have entered the house, following the eviction of Shalini Nair.

Bigg Boss Malayalam recently entered the fourth week and the Mohanlal-hosted reality show is steadily gaining momentum. Needless to say, Manikandan's unannounced eviction shakes things up a bit in the house.