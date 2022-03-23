Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Contestants List: Gayathri Suresh, Thinkal Bhal & Others To Join The Show?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4, the most-awaited reality show is all set to have its grand launch on March 27, 2022. The show, which is hosted by superstar Mohanlal, will feature some of the most popular and controversial faces from various fields. Even though nothing much has been revealed about the show, the viewers have already kickstarted their predictions regarding the Bigg Boss Malayalam season 4 contestants, on social media.

Here we bring the probable contestant list of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 4. Have a look...

1. Gayathri Suresh

The former Miss Kerala, who is best known for her performances in various films including Jamnya Pyari, has been making headlines these days for her interviews. Gayathri Suresh has been claiming that she is in love with young actor Pranav Mohanlal, and this led to the actress getting trolled mercilessly.

2. Thinkal Bhal

The elder sister of Dimpal Bhal, one of the most-loved contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. Thinkal had made her debut in the small screen with the Surya TV reality show Malayalee House, which also followed the format of Bigg Boss.

3. Anish Ravi

The much-loved actor, who is best known for a huge variety of roles he played on screen, is rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4.

4. Rahul Eeshwar

The famous right-wing activist, who is also a philosopher and orator, is also said to be a part of Bigg Boss Malayalam 4. He was the also winner of Malayalee House, the Surya TV show.

5. Lakshmi Priya

The renowned actress, who has played pivotal roles in some of the most memorable films and tv soaps, is said to be a part of the Mohanlal show.

6. Suchitra Nair

The popular dancer-turned-actress who is best known for the negative roles she played on the small screen.

7. Lintu Rony

She is a popular face on Television and has also appeared in a few films in key roles.

8. Jiya Irani

He is a model and social media influencer, who had earned quite a lot of popularity when Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 was aired, due to his alleged relationship with contestant Rithu Manthra.

9. Nayana Elza

The young actress has played pivotal roles in several films including Dulquer Salmaan's maiden production venture Maniyarayile Ashokan.

10. Sooraj Thelakkad

The popular actor is best known for his performances in Malayalam television serials and films.