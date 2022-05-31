Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4: Dr. Robin Expelled From The Mohanlal Show?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4, the controversial reality show is best known for its controversies. The Mohanlal-hosted show is now doing rounds after the rumours regarding popular contestant Dr. Robin's exit started doing rounds. As per the reports, Dr. Robin has been expelled from Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4.

Yes, you read it right. Earlier today (May 31, Tuesday), the contestant had made quite a stir in the Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 house after he slapped fellow contestant Riyas Salim. The duo had a major fight during the weekly task and at the end of it, Robin lost his calm and slapped Riyas.

The Asianet channel had posted a prompt that suggests that the motivational speaker has been expelled from Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4, owing to his violent behaviour. However, the channel immediately deleted the promo, which led to the netizens believing that Dr. Robin is not expelled, but is moved to a secret room.

According to the grapevine, strict action will be taken against Dr. Robin once host Mohanlal is back on the sets of the show, that is the upcoming weekend. Till then, he is reportedly staying in the secret room. But, some other sources close to Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 suggest that the contestant is indeed eliminated from the show.