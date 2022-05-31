Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4: Dr. Robin Expelled From The Mohanlal Show?

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
4,
the
controversial
reality
show
is
best
known
for
its
controversies.
The
Mohanlal-hosted
show
is
now
doing
rounds
after
the
rumours
regarding
popular
contestant
Dr.
Robin's
exit
started
doing
rounds.
As
per
the
reports,
Dr.
Robin
has
been
expelled
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
4.
Yes,
you
read
it
right.
Earlier
today
(May
31,
Tuesday),
the
contestant
had
made
quite
a
stir
in
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
4
house
after
he
slapped
fellow
contestant
Riyas
Salim.
The
duo
had
a
major
fight
during
the
weekly
task
and
at
the
end
of
it,
Robin
lost
his
calm
and
slapped
Riyas.
The
Asianet
channel
had
posted
a
prompt
that
suggests
that
the
motivational
speaker
has
been
expelled
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
4,
owing
to
his
violent
behaviour.
However,
the
channel
immediately
deleted
the
promo,
which
led
to
the
netizens
believing
that
Dr.
Robin
is
not
expelled,
but
is
moved
to
a
secret
room.
According
to
the
grapevine,
strict
action
will
be
taken
against
Dr.
Robin
once
host
Mohanlal
is
back
on
the
sets
of
the
show,
that
is
the
upcoming
weekend.
Till
then,
he
is
reportedly
staying
in
the
secret
room.
But,
some
other
sources
close
to
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
4
suggest
that
the
contestant
is
indeed
eliminated
from
the
show.