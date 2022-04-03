Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Elimination: Janaki Sudheer Is Evicted From The Mohanlal Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4, the fourth edition of the highly celebrated reality show has successfully completed its first week. As expected, the Mohanlal show had its first elimination of the season. According to the latest updates, Janaki Sudheer is the first contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4.

The sources close to Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 suggest that Janaki was eliminated on the basis of the voting results of week 1. To the unversed, the entire contestants except captain Aswin Vijay were nominated for the first elimination of the show. Among the 17 contestants, Janaki Sudheer has reportedly garnered the least number of votes from the audience.

The young actress's elimination came out as a great shock for her fans, who were considering her one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4. But, the neutral viewers feel that Janaki Sudheer didn't succeed in creating a space for herself in the Bigg Boss house. The weak performance in the tasks and lack of a proper game plan have resulted in lessening Janaki's stint with Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4.

However, some unconfirmed reports suggest that the actress might re-enter the Bigg Boss Malayalam house as a wildcard contestant, in the upcoming week. The sources suggest that Janaki might stay in a secret room for a while, before making her comeback to the show. However, there is no official confirmation on the same, so far.