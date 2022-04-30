Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Elimination: Naveen Arakkal & Daisy David Are Evicted From The Show

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
4,
the
popular
reality
show
has
reportedly
had
yet
another
elimination.
As
per
the
reports,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
4
witnessed
its
first
double
eviction
this
weekend,
to
the
much
surprise
of
audiences.
The
sources
close
to
the
Mohanlal
show
confirmed
that
Naveen
Arakkal
and
Daisy
David
are
eliminated
from
the
house,
this
weekend.
According
to
the
latest
updates,
Naveen
and
Daisy
were
at
the
bottom
2
positions
of
last
week's
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
4
votings.
This
is
the
major
factor
that
led
to
the
duo's
eviction
from
the
show.
When
it
comes
to
Daisy
David,
the
show
analysts
suggest
that
her
lack
of
enthusiasm
in
performing
the
tasks
and
doing
the
house
chores
resulted
in
her
eviction.
To
the
unversed,
Daisy
David
was
constantly
garnering
attention
for
all
wrong
reasons
in
the
show,
including
her
tactics
to
avoid
doing
chores
and
the
abusive
language
she
used
towards
the
other
contestants'
family
members.
Naveen
Arakkal,
on
the
other
hand,
was
initially
in
a
good
form.
However,
the
actor
slowly
lost
track
in
the
game,
and
his
short-tempered
nature
made
things
worse
for
him
at
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
4
house.