Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Elimination: Naveen Arakkal & Daisy David Are Evicted From The Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4, the popular reality show has reportedly had yet another elimination. As per the reports, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 witnessed its first double eviction this weekend, to the much surprise of audiences. The sources close to the Mohanlal show confirmed that Naveen Arakkal and Daisy David are eliminated from the house, this weekend.

According to the latest updates, Naveen and Daisy were at the bottom 2 positions of last week's Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 votings. This is the major factor that led to the duo's eviction from the show. When it comes to Daisy David, the show analysts suggest that her lack of enthusiasm in performing the tasks and doing the house chores resulted in her eviction.

To the unversed, Daisy David was constantly garnering attention for all wrong reasons in the show, including her tactics to avoid doing chores and the abusive language she used towards the other contestants' family members. Naveen Arakkal, on the other hand, was initially in a good form. However, the actor slowly lost track in the game, and his short-tempered nature made things worse for him at the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 house.