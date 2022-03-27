Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Grand Premiere Highlights: The Mohanlal Show Gets A Colourful Start!

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
4,
the
highly
anticipated
reality
show
has
finally
had
its
grand
premiere.
The
Mohanlal
show
went
on
air
at
7
PM
today
(March
27,
Sunday),
as
reported
earlier.
From
the
initial
moments,
it
has
been
confirmed
that
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
4
is
going
to
be
a
completely
exciting
experience
for
the
audiences.
As
reported
earlier,
the
makers
have
decided
to
set
up
a
24x7
live
streaming
for
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
4
in
the
renowned
OTT
platform
Disney+
Hotstar.
This
is
the
first
season
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
go
get
a
24x7
live
streaming.
The
new
update
has
totally
raised
the
expectations
over
the
Mohanlal
starrer,
which
is
expected
to
be
telecasted
for
a
time
period
of
100
days.
The
sources
suggest
that
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
4
will
have
around
15
contestants
from
the
various
fields
of
entertainer,
along
with
some
commoners.
More
updates
on
the
highly
anticipated
Mohanlal
show
will
be
out
very
soon.
Stay
locked
to
this
page
for
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
4
highlights...