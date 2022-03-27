Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Grand Premiere Highlights: The Mohanlal Show Gets A Colourful Start!

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4, the highly anticipated reality show has finally had its grand premiere. The Mohanlal show went on air at 7 PM today (March 27, Sunday), as reported earlier. From the initial moments, it has been confirmed that Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 is going to be a completely exciting experience for the audiences.

As reported earlier, the makers have decided to set up a 24x7 live streaming for Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 in the renowned OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. This is the first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam go get a 24x7 live streaming. The new update has totally raised the expectations over the Mohanlal starrer, which is expected to be telecasted for a time period of 100 days.

The sources suggest that Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 will have around 15 contestants from the various fields of entertainer, along with some commoners. More updates on the highly anticipated Mohanlal show will be out very soon.

Stay locked to this page for the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 highlights...