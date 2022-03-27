Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Grand Premiere Highlights: The Mohanlal Show Sets History!
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4, the highly anticipated reality show has finally had its grand premiere. The Mohanlal show telecasted its grand premiere episode on air at 7 PM on March 27, Sunday. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 features 18 vibrant contestants from various professions. The list of contestants include both popular faces and few lesser-known personalities.
Mohanlal, the host kickstarted the fourth edition of Bigg Boss Malayalam by giving a tour of the newly designed house. Later, the superstar spoke about the concept of Season 4, which is " The New Normal." Mohanlal described how the world underwent a drastic change between the first and fourth seasons of Bigg Boss Malayalam. The host hinted that this season is going to bring a major change, and celebrate the "New Normal."
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 has set history just like Mohanlal mentioned, leaving the audiences in complete surprise. Bigg Boss Malayalam has emerged as the first reality show of the Malayalam television industry to bring the representatives of the LGBTQ community to the front row. The show is expected to bring a major change in the public's perspective towards the community and its members.
Meet the contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4:
Naveen Arakkal
Janaki Sudheer
Lakshmi Priya
Dr. Robin Radhakrishnan aka Doctor Machan
Dhanya Mary Varghese
Shalini Nair
Jasmine M Moosa
Kutty Akhil
Daisy David
Ronson Vincent
Aswin Vijay
Aparna Mulberry
Sooraj Thelakkad
Blesslee
Dilsha Prasannan
Suchitra Nair
As reported earlier, the makers have decided to set up a 24x7 live streaming for Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 in the renowned OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. This is the first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam go get a 24x7 live streaming. The new update has totally raised the expectations over the Mohanlal starrer, which is expected to be telecasted for a time period of 100 days.