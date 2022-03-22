Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4: Starting Date, TV Timings, Live Streaming and Show Host Details

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4, the fourth installment of the highly celebrated reality show is all set to have its grand premiere on March 27, Sunday. As reported earlier, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 is all set to have a complete makeover this season, with a newly introduced theme song and a total change in its format.

The latest reports have confirmed that the grand premiere episode of the popular show will be telecasted from 7 PM on March 27, 2022. Mohanlal, the superstar of Malayalam cinema is returning as the host of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4, to the much excitement of his fans and loyal audience of the show.

Interestingly, the makers have decided to set up a 24x7 live streaming for Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 in the renowned OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. This is the first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam go get a 24x7 live streaming. The new update has totally raised the expectations over the Mohanlal starrer, which is expected to be telecasted for a time period of 100 days.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Mohanlal, who hosted the first three seasons of Bigg Boss Malayalam, decided to quit the show owing to his film commitments. However, the complete actor put an end to the rumours and confirmed that he is very much a part of the show, by featuring in the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 promos.

The sources suggest that Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 will have around 14 contestants from the various fields of entertainer, along with some commoners. More update on the highly anticipated show are expected to be out in the upcoming days.