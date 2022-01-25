Bro Daddy Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran's Bro Daddy has become the current talk of the town. Skipping the conventional theatrical run, the family entertainer released on Disney+ Hostar on Wednesday (January 26) coinciding with the Indian Republic Day. Featuring Meena Sagar and Kalyani Priyadarshan in key roles, the film has also become the latest victim of piracy. According to reports, the film has been leaked on infamous piracy based websites and platforms including Movierulz, Tamilrockers and Telegram that too in high definition quality, which might now impact the film's viewership on the OTT platform.

Well, this is not the first time when a Malayalam film released on a streaming platform or theatres has leaked online within hours of its release. Earlier, films like Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, One, The Priest, Hridayam, Kurup, Minnal Murali, Bhramam and Nizhal also fell prey to piracy. The instant leak of Malayalam films has indeed become a huge headache for filmmakers and producers who have been trying their best to sell the final output to eagerly waiting and loyal audiences.

Bro Daddy marks Prithviraj's fourth film to release on a streaming platform and the first one to hit Disney+ Hotstar. Previously, his films including Cold Case, Kuruthi and Bhramam were released digitally on Amazon Prime Video. As for Mohanlal, his film Drishyam 2 was released on Prime Video and was well received by the audiences.

Coming back to Bro Daddy, the film directed by Prithviraj and produced by Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Cinemas in association with Prithviraj Productions, also stars Lalu Alex, Kaniha, Jagadish, Soubin Shahir, Mallika Sukumaran and Unni Mukundan in important roles. The film's songs and the background score have been tuned by Deepak Dev.

Bro Daddy's trailer was released on January 6.