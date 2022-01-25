Bro Daddy OTT Release Date And Timing On Disney+ Hotstar: Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

Only hours to go and you will get to witness Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran's highly anticipated film Bro Daddy on Disney+ Hotstar. The Malayalam comedy entertainer marks the duo's second collaboration after the blockbuster hit Lucifer (2019). The film is Prithviraj's second directorial venture.

Backed by Antony Perumbavoor through Aashirvad Cinemas, Bro Daddy will hit the popular streaming platform on January 26 coinciding with the Indian Republic Day. Though an official confirmation is awaited regarding the release timing, rumour has it that the film will start streaming from 12 am (IST).

Also starring Meena Sagar, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lalu Alex, Kaniha, Jagadish, Soubin Shahir, Mallika Sukumaran, Unni Mukundan, Nikhila Vimal, Kavya Shetty, Sijoy Varghese and Antony Perumbavoor, Bro Daddy's screenplay has been crafted by Sreejith N and Bipin Maliekal. The film in a nutshell revolves around two families, who wish to cement their long term relationship by getting their children married to each other.

The film went on floors in Hyderabad on July 15 last year and was wrapped up on October 6. Though Empuraan (Lucifer's sequel) was supposed to be Prithviraj-Mohanlal's second project together, the shoot and other processes of the film were delayed due to the pandemic, owing to which the duo decided to work on Bro Daddy, a comparatively small scale film. In June 2021, the helmer had shared that the film was inspired by a storyline penned by his daughter Alankrita.

Bro Daddy has music composed by Deepak Dev, while editing and cinematography are carried out by Akhilesh Mohan and Abhinandhan Ramanujam respectively. The costumes are designed by Sujith Sudhakaran.

On a related note, apart from Empuraan, actors Prithviraj and Mohanlal will also join forces for the latter's debut directorial venture titled Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. Prithviraj will star opposite Spanish actress Paz Vega in the film.