Bro Daddy Title Song: Mohanlal & Prithviraj Sukumaran Win The Internet With Their Camaraderie!

Bro Daddy, the highly anticipated project that features Mohanlal in the titular role, is gearing up for an OTT release. The family entertainer, which marks actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran's second outing as a director, is slated to be released on Disney + Hotstar on January 26, Wednesday. The makers revealed the much-awaited Bro Daddy title song on Thursday (January 20, 2022) on social media.

The Bro Daddy title song 'Vannu Pokum' depicts the unique bond between a father-son duo who doesn't have a huge age gap. Interestingly, Mohanlal, who plays the father has sung for his portions himself. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays the son of the superstar in the film, has lent voice for his portions.

Bro Daddy title song hints that the project revolves around the interesting dynamics of a father and son, who are more like brothers. According to director Prithviraj Sukumaran, the title song with seen in an animation format, and will depict the journey of this father-son duo over years.

The song video, which is released now features the making visuals of the songs. Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran are seen recording for the song inside the studio. The actor-director duo is now winning the internet with exceptional camaraderie. The video also brings the visuals from location, where director Prithviraj is seen enacting scenes for his actors. As reported earlier, Mohanlal is playing the role of John Kattadi, a business magnet and family man in the movie. Prithviraj Sukumaran as his happy-go-lucky son Eesho Kattadi.

Bro Daddy features an extensive star cast including Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Soubin Shahir, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha, Jagadish, Kavya Shetty, and others in the other key roles. Deepak Dev composes the songs and original score for the project. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the director of photography. Bro Daddy is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.