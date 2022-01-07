Bro Daddy Trailer: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran's Family Entertainer Looks Promising!

The highly anticipated official trailer of Bro Daddy, the upcoming Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer which is helmed by the latter himself, is finally out. The super fun trailer of the multi-starrer was revealed through the official social media handles of the cast and crew members. From the promising trailer of Bro Daddy, it is evident that this Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran project is going to be a fun entertainer.

The 2.48 minutes long trailer of Bro Daddy introduces the viewers to the Kattadiyil family, which consists of John Kattadi, his wife Annamma, son Eesho John Kattadi, and Ammachi. John Kattadi, played by Mohanlal is the fun-loving father of Eesho, and the duo is often mistaken for brothers. Then, we are introduced to the Malieakal family, Eesho's equation with the family head Kurian Malieakal, and his relationship with Kurian's daughter Anna.

From the super fun official trailer, it is evident that Mohanlal is back in his much-loved humorous avatar with Bro Daddy. Prithviraj Sukumaran, on the other hand, is seen shedding his serious image for the role of the happy-go-lucky youngster who has hemophobia, in the movie. The duo is supported by the stellar star cast including Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lalu Alex, Kaniha, Soubin Shahir, Jagadish, Mallika Sukumaran, Jaffer Idukki, and others. Unni Mukundan will be seen in a cameo appearance in Bro Daddy.

Bro Daddy, which marks Prithviraj Sukumaran's second outing as a filmmaker, also marks his second collaboration with Mohanlal after his directorial debut Lucifer. The much-awaited project is bankrolled by Antony Perumabavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas. Prithviraj Sukumaran's home banner Prithviraj Productions has handled the creative production of the movie. Bro Daddy has been slated to get a direct OTT release on Disney + Hotstar. The release date is expected to be revealed soon.