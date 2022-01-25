Bro Daddy Twitter Review: Did Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Impress The Audience?

Bro Daddy, the family entertainer that marks the second collaboration of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is finally released on Disney + Hotstar. Prithviraj has donned the director's hat for the second time with Bro Daddy, which features Mohanlal in the titular role. The much-awaited project marks both the actor and director's first outing of 2022.

As the official trailer and teasers suggested, Bro Daddy explores the unique relationship between John Kattadi (Mohanlal) and his son Eesho John Kattadi (Prithviraj Sukumaran). The father-son duo is often mistaken for brothers. Meena appears as Annamma, the wife of John Kattadi and mother of Eesho. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays Eesho's love interest, Anna.

Before the release of Bro Daddy, director Prithviraj Sukumaran had penned a heartfelt note about the film on his official pages. In his post, the actor-director described himself as an accidental filmmaker and revealed that Lucifer happened because of Murali Gopy, and now, Bro Daddy happened because its writers Sreejith and Bipin believed in him.



According to Prithviraj, he needed to rethink completely and attempt a language of filmmaking that will be far far away from Lucifer or Empuraan, for Bro Daddy. The filmmaker added that he thought this film is a very exciting risk to take. Prithviraj Sukumaran also thanked leading man Mohanlal for believing in him, and producer Antony Perumbavoor for standing by him.

Coming back to Bro Daddy, the project features an extensive star cast including Lalu Alex, Kaniha, Mallika Sukumaran, Soubin Shahir, Jagadish, Unni Mukundan, Kavya Shetty, and others in the key roles. Abhinandan Ramanujam has handled the cinematography. Deepak Dev has composed the songs and original score. Bro Daddy is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.