CBI 5: Mammootty's New Location Still In The Sethurama Iyer Look Goes Viral!

Mammootty has finally resumed the shooting of his highly anticipated project, CBI 5. The megastar of Malayalam cinema, who was on a break after testing positive for COVID-19, rejoined the sets of CBI 5 a couple of days back. Interestingly, Mammootty's new location still in the famous Sethurama Iyer look is now going viral on social media.

In the newly released location still, Mammootty looks a million bucks as Sethurama Iyer with the signature hairdo and vermillion mark on his forehead. Even though there is no confirmation regarding the authenticity of the picture so far, the fans are going gaga over the new still.

As reported earlier, the fifth installment of the highly celebrated CBI Series, which is tentatively titled CBI 5, is yet to get its official title. Mammootty will once again play the iconic character Sethurama Iyer, the intelligent and soft-spoken CBI officer in the K Madhu directorial. The first installment of the Series, Oru CBI Diarykurippu was released in 1988.

As reported earlier, SN Swamy, the writer of CBI 5 had confirmed that Mammootty is not playing an aged version of Sethurama Iyer in the movie. The senior screenwriter opined that the fans of the megastar and CBI Series might not like it if the character is portrayed as an aged, retired officer in the fifth installment.

Along with Mammotty, the original star cast of the CBI Series, including veteran actor Jagathi Sreekumar, Mukesh, and Saikumar will make a comeback on CBI 5. Kaniha, Dileesh Pothan, Soubin Shahir, Renji Panicker, Asha Sarath, Ramesh Pisharody, and others have joined the team as the additional cast. Jakes Bejoy has composed the original score for the project. Akhil George is the director of photography. The Mammootty starrer is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Swargachithra.