CBI 5 The Brain Box Office First Week (7 Days) Collection: Mammootty's Investigation Thriller Is A Blockbuster

CBI 5 The Brain, the Mammootty-starrer that hit the theatres on May 1, Sunday, has finished its first week at the box office. The K Madhu directorial, which features Mammootty as the iconic character Sethrurama Iyer once again, is enjoying a steady run at the box office despite getting mixed reviews.

Reportedly, CBI 5 The Brain has already gained the blockbuster status at the Kerala box office, by crossing the 15-Crore mark. When it comes to the worldwide box office, Mammootty's investigation thriller has crossed the 18-Crore mark. It is a big achievement for CBI 5 The Brain, considering the fact that the film had an unconventional release on Sunday, thus skipping a full-fledged first weekend.

Also, the K Madhu directorial was made on a very limited budget, which makes this massive collection that it made despite not receiving unanimously positive reviews very special. If things follow at the same rate, CBI 5 The Brain will have a fantastic second weekend, with getting a wide all-India and overseas release.

To the unversed, the Mammootty starrer had missed its release outside Kerala, owing to its unconventional Sunday release. CBI 5 The Brain was released on the rest of India's screens on May 6, Friday. As per the latest reports, the fifth installment of the CBI franchise has been experiencing a heavy rush in the rest of India centers, thanks to the massive pre-release hype and brand value.