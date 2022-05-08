CBI 5 The Brain Box Office First Week (7 Days) Collection: Mammootty's Investigation Thriller Is A Blockbuster

CBI
5
The
Brain,
the
Mammootty-starrer
that
hit
the
theatres
on
May
1,
Sunday,
has
finished
its
first
week
at
the
box
office.
The
K
Madhu
directorial,
which
features
Mammootty
as
the
iconic
character
Sethrurama
Iyer
once
again,
is
enjoying
a
steady
run
at
the
box
office
despite
getting
mixed
reviews.
Reportedly,
CBI
5
The
Brain
has
already
gained
the
blockbuster
status
at
the
Kerala
box
office,
by
crossing
the
15-Crore
mark.
When
it
comes
to
the
worldwide
box
office,
Mammootty's
investigation
thriller
has
crossed
the
18-Crore
mark.
It
is
a
big
achievement
for
CBI
5
The
Brain,
considering
the
fact
that
the
film
had
an
unconventional
release
on
Sunday,
thus
skipping
a
full-fledged
first
weekend.
Also,
the
K
Madhu
directorial
was
made
on
a
very
limited
budget,
which
makes
this
massive
collection
that
it
made
despite
not
receiving
unanimously
positive
reviews
very
special.
If
things
follow
at
the
same
rate,
CBI
5
The
Brain
will
have
a
fantastic
second
weekend,
with
getting
a
wide
all-India
and
overseas
release.
To
the
unversed,
the
Mammootty
starrer
had
missed
its
release
outside
Kerala,
owing
to
its
unconventional
Sunday
release.
CBI
5
The
Brain
was
released
on
the
rest
of
India's
screens
on
May
6,
Friday.
As
per
the
latest
reports,
the
fifth
installment
of
the
CBI
franchise
has
been
experiencing
a
heavy
rush
in
the
rest
of
India
centers,
thanks
to
the
massive
pre-release
hype
and
brand
value.