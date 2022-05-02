CBI 5 The Brain Box Office Worldwide Collections Day 1: Mammootty's Film Is Off To A Fantastic Start!

CBI 5 The Brain, the fifth installment of the CBI franchise that features Mammootty in the lead role, had a grand release on May 1, Sunday. The K Madhu directorial, which is written by SN Swamy, has been receiving mixed reviews from the viewers. However, this has not prevented CBI 5 The Brain from making a fantastic opening at the box office.

According to the latest reports from the trade experts, the Mammootty starrer has made a gross collection of over Rs. 4 Crore from the Kerala box office alone. When it comes to the worldwide box office, CBI 5 The Brain has made a total collection of around Rs. 5.5 Crore at the worldwide box office. Thus, the investigation thriller has emerged as the second biggest box office opener of the year after Bheeshma Parvam, the recently released Amal Neerad directorial.

This massive box office opening by CBI 5 The Brain, despite getting released on a Sunday shows the great influence that CBI films have among the Malayali audiences. The mixed responses from the audience have not prevented Mammootty's investigation film from making an excellent start at the box office. If things proceed at the same rate, the K Madhu directorial might perform exceedingly well in the upcoming week as well.

Mammootty makes a comeback as the iconic character Sethurama Iyer, the intelligent CBI officer in CBI 5 The Brain. The fifth installment hit the theatres almost 35 years after the release of the first installment, Oru CBI Diarykurippu. Thus, the CBI franchise has emerged as the longest-running franchise of Indian cinema, which had the same leading man, director, and writer.

Along with Mammootty, the original cast of the CBI series including Jagathy Sreekumar, Mukesh, and Saikumar have reprised their respective roles in CBI 5 The Brain. The additional cast includes several popular faces including Renji Panicker, Anoop Menon, Soubin Shahir, Asha Sarath, Kaniha, Ramesh Pisharody, Kottayam Ramesh, Suresh Kumar, and others.