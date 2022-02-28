CBI 5 The Brain: Jagathy Sreekumar Starts Shooting For The Mammootty Starrer

CBI 5 The Brain, the Mammootty starrer which is the fifth installment of the CBI Series, recently had its title launch. The shooting of the highly anticipated project has been in progress. As per the latest reports, veteran actor Jagathy Sreekumar is finally making a comeback to Malayalam cinema with CBI 5 The Brain.

Jagathy Sreekumar finally started shooting for the K Madhu directorial on Sunday (February 27, 2022). The makers are filming the portions that feature leading man Mammootty, Mukesh, and Jagathy Sreekumar at the actor's residence itself, considering his health condition. According to the sources close to the project, the celebrated actor is making a cameo appearance in the movie and is playing CBI officer Vikram, once again.

Along with Jagathy, his son Rajkumar is also playing a character in the Mammootty starrer. The makers of CBI 5 The Brain confirmed the news by posting a picture of Jagathy Sreekumar with the team members including Mammootty, Mukesh, director K Madhu, and writer SN Swamy, on the official social media handles of the movie.

To the unversed, Mammootty's Sethurama Iyer, Jagathy Sreekumar's Vikram, and Mukesh's Chacko were shown as the core investigation team in all the previous installments of the CBI franchise. The trio, headed by Iyer, is seen solving crimes in their unique methods of investigation. While Mammootty's character Sethurama Iyer is well-known for his non-violence and intelligence, Jagathy's Vikram is an expert in disguises. Chacko, on the other hand, is fierce.

Along with the trio, Saikumar, who was a part of the third and fourth installments of CBI Series, is also a part of CBI 5 The Brain. The additional star cast includes Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan, Renji Panicker, Kaniha, Ramesh Pisharody, Sudev Nair, Ansiba Hassan, and others. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music. Akhil George is the DOP. The Mammootty starrer is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Swargachithra.