Christopher: Mammootty's First Look From B Unnikrishnan's Next Is Out

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is celebrating his 71st birthday on September 7, Wednesday. Ahead of the birthday celebrations, the makers of Mammootty's upcoming film Christopher revealed the veteran actor's first look from the film on social media. The promising first-look poster is now going viral on social media.

In the first look poster, Mammootty is seen in an intense look, that too in his signature cop look with trimmed hair and a thick mustache. From the poster, it is evident that Christopher is going to be a fulfilling cinematic experience for the Malayalam cinema audiences, who are eagerly waiting to watch the megastar once again in a police role.

Earlier, the title poster of Christopher had suggested that the Mammootty starrer is an action-packed film, that revolves around the life of a police officer. Mammootty is said to be playing the titular character Christopher, a police officer in the movie. The film's tagline says "Biography of a vigilante cop", thus hinting that the film is going to be a different experience for the audiences.

As reported earlier, the shooting of Christopher, which marks Mammootty's second collaboration with director B Unnikrishnan, is progressing at various locations in Ernakulam and Vandiperiyar. Uday Krishna, the Pulimurugan writer has penned the script for the cop film, thus marking his reunion with the filmmaker after Mohanlal's Aaraattu.

Sneha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Amala Paul are appearing as the female leads in Christopher. Vinay Rai will make his Malayalam debut as the lead antagonist of the Mammootty-starrer. Dileesh Pothan, Shine Tom Chacko, Jinu Abraham, and so on appear in the supporting roles. Justin Varghese is composing the songs and original score. Faiz Siddik is the director of photography. Manoj handles the editing and Supreme Sundar handles the stunt choreography. Christopher, which is being planned as a Christmas 2022 release, is bankrolled by RD Illuminations.