Churuli Row: Kerala High Court Rejects Plea Seeking Removal Of The Film From OTT

Churuli, the Lijo Jose Pellissery directed time-loop thriller has been making headlines due to the controversies regarding the language used in it. An individual named Peggy Fenn had filed a petition in Kerala High Court, seeking the removal of Churuli from the OTT platform. However, the High Court has now rejected the plea.

To the unversed, the petitioner sought the removal of the Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial from OTT, citing the abundant use of abusive language in the film. The Kerala high court, while rejecting the plea, observed that cinema is the artistic creation of the director and it is his creative decision to choose the language that has to be used in his films.

Justice PV Unnikrishnan, who considered the petition, produced the final verdict based on a report submitted by a judicial team that was assigned to watch Churuli. The team, which was headed by the Director-General of Kerala Police, had not found anything illegal in the Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial.

The court also added that no one has been forced to watch Churuli, which is only available to watch for the premium subscribers of the renowned OTT platform Sony LIV. The Kerala high court also added that the petitioner's aim behind filing the petition was grabbing the limelight.

Churuli, which is unarguably one of the most-discussed Malayalam films of recent times, marked Lijo Jose Pellissery's eighth outing as a filmmaker. The acclaimed project features a stellar star cast including Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinay Forrt, Jaffar Idukki, Joju George, Soubin Shahir, and others in the pivotal roles.