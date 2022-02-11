Darshana To Parayuvaan: 5 Malayalam Romantic Songs To Help You Confess Your Love This Valentine's Day!

Darshana

'Darshana', the recently released song from Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Darshana Rajendran-starrer Hridayam is our first pick and the reason is obvious. From its lyrics to captivating music, the song has already become a huge sensation and probably has all the elements required to profess one's love. And if you are someone, who is still single and not ready to mingle, you can sure crush over Pranav Mohanlal or Darshana featuring in the viral song. The track composed and arranged by Hesham Abdul Wahab is crooned by the music director himself. Arun Alat is the lyricist of the song, from the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial.

Parayuvaan

The modern romantic tracks are incomplete without singer Sid Sriram' soulful voice, and 'Parayuvaan' will definitely tell you why. The lyrics penned by Joe Paul beautifully explains the feelings of an individual that he/she goes through during the confession stage of love. Jakes Bejoy's composition and Sid- Neha S Nair's vocals give life to this emotionally deep song. 'Parayuvan' is one of the songs from Shane Nigam and Ann Sheethal's 2019 romantic thriller Ishq helmed by Anuraj Manohar.

Minni Minni

'Minni Minni', the song featuring Rajisha Vijayan and Sarjano Khalid is a pure gem in all sense. The track from the 2019 film June visualizes school romance between the main protagonists and might seem relatable if you too have experienced it. If you are someone who had left the centre stage back then without saying a word, well this is your opportunity and probably it is high time you express. Amritha Suresh has crooned the song, which has music composed by Ifthi. The lyrics are penned by Vinayak Sashikumar.

Ommanichumma

This love track from Mohanlal's film Casanovva is a magical concoction of soul touching music and meaningful lyrics. The song details different stages of a romantic relationship and is an apt one to dedicate to your loved ones. Gopi Sundar has composed music for the song melodiously sung by Karthik, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Najim Arshad, Roopa Revathi and Kalyani. The 2012 film is helmed by celebrated director Rosshan Andrrews.

Neermizhi Peeliyil



This song featuring Jayaram, Suresh Gopi and Charuhasan is from the 1990 film Vachanam. One of the major chartbusters of the year, 'Neermizhi Peeliyil' is crooned by none other than KJ Yesudas. Late legendary poet and lyricist ONV Kurup has penned the lyrics for the song, which is composed by Mohan Sithara. If you are an ardent fan of old melodies just like us, then you are at the right place and now has a gem to confess your feelings and promise them that you will have their backs forever.

Well then, what are you waiting for? Go get 'em.