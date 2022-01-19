Dhanush To Team Up With 'Pushpa' Director Sukumar For His Next?

Dhanush is currently going through a low phase in his personal life, after parting ways with his wife, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. However, the National award-winning actor is currently in the best phase of his career, with a handful of promising projects in his kitty. Interestingly, the latest reports suggest that Dhanush might collaborate with Pushpa director Sukumar for his next.

If the latest reports are to be true, the Pushpa director has approached the Maaaran actor to play the lead role in his next directorial venture. The sources suggest that Dhanush is highly impressed with the storyline, and has said yes to the project. It has been reported that the actor-director duo might officially announce the project very soon.

In that case, the Sukumar project will mark Dhanush's third outing in Telugu cinema after his upcoming projects Vaathi and Sekhar Kammula directorial. To the unversed, the supremely talented actor is currently busy with the shooting of Vaathi, which is helmed by Venky Atluri.

Coming to Dhanush's acting career, the actor was last seen in the popular film Atrangi Re, which had a direct OTT release on Disney + Hotstar. The National award-winner earned rave reviews for his brilliant performance in the movie, which is helmed by Aanand L Rai. During the promotions of Atrangi Re, Dhanush had hinted that he intends to do more films in other languages.

The actor will be next seen in the upcoming crime thriller Maaran, which marks his first collaboration with director Karthick Naren. Dhanush is playing the titular character Maaran, an investigative journalist in the movie, which is slated to release on Disney + Hotstar.

The Gray Man, the Russo Brothers directorial that marks the National award-winner's second international outing, will be released on Netflix very soon. Dhanush is also playing the lead role in his elder brother Selvaraghavan's upcoming directorial venture Naane Varuven and Mithran Jawahar's romantic comedy Thiruchitrambalam.