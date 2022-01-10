Dileep Case Assault Survivor Pours Her Heart Out, Says, ‘I Know I’m Not Alone In This Fight For Justice’

The survivor in the Kerala actress assault case has opened up in public for the first time. Taking to her official Instagram handle, she talked about the alleged assault case that also involves Mollywood actor Dileep. Her post read, "This has not been an easy journey. The journey from being a victim to becoming a survivor. For five years now, my name and my identity have been suppressed under the weight of the assault inflicted on me."

Revealing how she faced instances where many tried to humiliate and even silence her despite not having committed the crime, the survivor said, "Though I am not the one who had committed the crime, there have been many attempts to humiliate, silence and isolate me. But at such times, I have had some who stepped forward to keep my voice alive. Now when I hear so many voices speak up for me I know that I am not alone in this fight for justice."

She further added that she will continue the fight to see justice prevail and to ensure that no one else goes through such ordeal again. "To see justice prevail, to get wrongdoers punished and to ensure no one else goes through such an ordeal again, I shall continue this journey. For all those who are standing with me- a heartfelt thank you for your love", she concluded.

The viral statement is being shared by South celebrities, who have also been expressing support to the survivor. Though the actress had earlier issued statements, those were all released through the official page of WCC (Women in Cinema Collective).

Talking about the latest development in the ongoing case, a Malayalam filmmaker has made shocking allegations on Dileep stating that the accused number one, 'Pulsar' Suni was spotted at the actor's residence weeks before the assault. Multiple audio clips allegedly of Dileep and his gang have also been released.

The case was registered in February 2017, after the survivor was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car. Dileep was arrested after being suspected as the key conspirator of the incident.

