Dileep's Anticipatory Bail: Kerala High Court To Give Verdict On Monday

The verdict on actor Dileep's anticipatory bail is expected to be given by the Kerala high court, on Monday (February 7, 2022). As per the latest updates, the hearing of the anticipatory bail is wrapped up. Dileep is seeking anticipatory bail in the new case registered against him for conspiring to kill the investigation officers of the 2017 Kerala actress assault case.

The prosecution argued that Dileep's history in the actress assault case should be taken into consideration, before granting him anticipatory bail. According to the prosecution, the Janapriya Nayakan of Malayalam cinema had given a quotation to abduct and sexually assault the popular actress, who was his co-star in several blockbuster films. There is strong evidence against Dileep in the actress assault case too.

The defense, on the other hand, pointed out that the conspiracy case is fabricated. According to the defense, Dileep just vented out his frustrations to his close ones at his residence, and it cannot be considered as a conspiracy. However, the prosecution corrected the defense arguments stating that the conspiracy case was registered after actress assault case investigator Biju Paulose and director Balachandra Kumar made major revelations against Dileep.