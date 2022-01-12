Dileep's Arrest In Connection With Actress Assault Case Restrained Till January 14: Reports

The Kerala high court on Tuesday restrained actor Dileep's arrest in connection with the actress assault case. As per the reports, Kerala high court restrained Dileep's arrest till January 14, Friday, until it hears the anticipatory bail plea filed by the actor. Justice Gopinatha Pillai has orally directed the prosecution to not proceed with the arrest till the next hearing.

Reportedly, the court postponed the case for a hearing on Friday after the petitioner's counsel submitted that senior advocate B Raman Pillai appearing will be for them, and an adjournment should be allowed as he is unwell. The bail plea submitted by Dileep, his brother P Sivakumar, and brother-in-law TP Suraj, will be considered at the next hearing.

To the unversed, a new FIR has been registered in connection with the actress abduction case, which happened in 2017, after director P Balachandra Kumar made a few new revelations. Following the filmmaker's revelations regarding Dileep's possession of the assault footage, more shreds of evidence against the actor which alleges that he has been conspiring against the police individuals who headed the investigation came out.