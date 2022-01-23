Dileep To Be Interrogated By The Crime Branch; The Actor's Arrest Barred Till January 27

Dileep and four others will be interrogated by the Crime Branch, in connection with the new FIR registered against them. The Kerala High Court, on Saturday (January 23, 2022), directed the accused to appear for questioning in connection with the alleged conspiracy to kill the police officers who investigated the actress assault case, in which Dileep is one of the accused.

However, the court has further barred the arrest of Dileep and others till January 27. After the hearing of bail pleas filed by the accused, the court said: "The petitioners shall not be arrested till January 27. They shall report before the investigation officer at 9 AM for three days from January 23. They shall be available for interrogation and such other investigation as may necessary, from 9 AM till 8 PM on the aforesaid dates."

To the unversed, the Crime Branch of Kerala registered a new FIR against actor Dileep and four others, including his brother Anoop and brother-in-law Sooraj. It has been alleged that the accused conspired to kill the investigating officers who handled the actress abduction and assault case of 2017. The new FIR has been filed after Dileep's estranged friend and film director Balachandra Kumar provided some vital information.