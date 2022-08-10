Dilsha Prasannan Opens Up About Dr. Robin Radhakrishnan; Says She Has No Plans To Marry Soon

Dilsha Prasannan, the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 has been making headlines with her dynamics with fellow contestant Dr. Robin Radhakrishnan. In a recent show aired on Asianet, Dilsha Prasannan finally opened up about Dr. Robin and her wedding plans. The Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 winner confirmed that she has no plans to marry anytime soon.

The dancer-actress had attended a recent episode of Comedy Stars show in Asianet, where anchor Meera Anil asked her a few questions about Dr. Robin. When the anchor asked Dilsha Prasannan if she wishes to marry Dr. Robin, the Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 winner replied that her entire focus is on her career, and has no plans to marry soon.

Meera Anil later played a video where she was seen asking Dr. Robin Radhakrishnan the same question, to which he replied that he would like to marry Dilsha Prasannan. Later, the anchor once again asked Dilsha whether she will consider Dr. Robin as a potential groom in the future. However, the actress-dancer just replied "let's see," and made it clear that she would like to not comment on anything related to the same.