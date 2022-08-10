Dilsha Prasannan Opens Up About Dr. Robin Radhakrishnan; Says She Has No Plans To Marry Soon

Dilsha
Prasannan,
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
4
has
been
making
headlines
with
her
dynamics
with
fellow
contestant
Dr.
Robin
Radhakrishnan.
In
a
recent
show
aired
on
Asianet,
Dilsha
Prasannan
finally
opened
up
about
Dr.
Robin
and
her
wedding
plans.
The
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
4
winner
confirmed
that
she
has
no
plans
to
marry
anytime
soon.
The
dancer-actress
had
attended
a
recent
episode
of
Comedy
Stars
show
in
Asianet,
where
anchor
Meera
Anil
asked
her
a
few
questions
about
Dr.
Robin.
When
the
anchor
asked
Dilsha
Prasannan
if
she
wishes
to
marry
Dr.
Robin,
the
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
4
winner
replied
that
her
entire
focus
is
on
her
career,
and
has
no
plans
to
marry
soon.
Meera
Anil
later
played
a
video
where
she
was
seen
asking
Dr.
Robin
Radhakrishnan
the
same
question,
to
which
he
replied
that
he
would
like
to
marry
Dilsha
Prasannan.
Later,
the
anchor
once
again
asked
Dilsha
whether
she
will
consider
Dr.
Robin
as
a
potential
groom
in
the
future.
However,
the
actress-dancer
just
replied
"let's
see," and
made
it
clear
that
she
would
like
to
not
comment
on
anything
related
to
the
same.